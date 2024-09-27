|
28.09.2024 00:36:00
Why Intel Stock Wasn't Lighting a Fire Under Investors on Friday
Some investors probably saw a missed opportunity with the latest news about Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) on Friday. A media report claimed that the company rebuffed a buyout offer of one of its less popular business units. As a result, an ambivalent market traded the chip maker's stock sideways. It ended up closing flat on the day, marking an only slightly better trading session than the marginally declining S&P 500 index.Bloomberg reported after market close on Thursday that Intel's U.K.-based peer Arm Holdings (NASDAQ: ARM) approached the American chip giant about acquiring its product division. Citing an unnamed "person with direct knowledge of the matter," the financial news agency said the effort was rebuffed, with Intel saying the business was not for sale. A divestment of the product division would have fundamentally changed Intel. It's one of the company's two main divisions, with the other being its Intel Foundry Services (IFS) manufacturing arm. Early this year, Intel divided its operations in this way as part of a broader restructuring effort. There has been speculation that the chip maker, which has fallen on challenging times, is preparing to split into two separate companies. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
