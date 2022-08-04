|
04.08.2022 17:31:47
Why Intellia Therapeutics Stock Is Sinking Today
Shares of Intellia Therapeutics (NASDAQ: NTLA) are sinking today, down by 13.3% as of 11:01 a.m. ET. The decline came after the biotech company provided its second-quarter update earlier in the morning.Intellia reported Q2 collaboration revenue of $14 million, up from $6.6 million in the prior-year period. The company posted a net loss of $100.7 million, or $1.33 per diluted share. This result was slightly worse than the consensus estimate for net loss of $1.31 per share. In addition to announcing its financial results, Intellia revealed that it plans to focus exclusively on developing ex vivo (out of the body) allogeneic (commonly referred to as off-the-shelf) cell therapies. As part of this move, the company said that it's discontinuing a clinical study evaluating experimental cell therapy NTLA-5001, which uses genetically engineered cells from patients. Intellia stated that it plans to pivot to an off-the-shelf version of the therapy that's currently in preclinical development.Continue reading
