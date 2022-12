Why Intercontinental Exchange Stock Jumped 13.3% in November

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

The share price of Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE: ICE) took off in November, gaining 13.3% for the month, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence. The stock is down about 21% year to date as of Dec. 5, trading at roughly $107 per share.Overall, the major indexes were up in November, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average rising 5.7% and the S&P 500 gaining 5.4%. Intercontinental Exchange is a company that owns exchanges around the world, including the New York Stock Exchange. The company had a few catalysts driving it higher in November.Continue reading