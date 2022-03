Why International Game Technology Stock Fell 16.8% on Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of gambling industry supplier International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) fell as much as 16.8% in trading on Tuesday after the company reported fourth-quarter 2021 financial results. Shares finished the day down 13.8%. Revenue for the quarter was up 19% to $1.05 billion, as the gambling industry overall recovered from the pandemic. The company swung from a loss of $242 million a year ago to a net income of $19 million, or $0.09 per share, but analysts were expecting $0.39 per share in earnings. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading