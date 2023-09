Why International Game Technology Stock Jumped on Thursday

Shares of International Game Technology (NYSE: IGT) were up 11% as of 10:56 a.m. ET on Thursday following a Bloomberg News report on Wednesday that the company had found a potential buyer for its global gaming division. The report said private equity firm Apollo Global Management could be a potential acquirer of the gaming business, which could fetch a price between $4 billion and $5 billion, including the assumption of debt. International Game Technology is a leader in operating lotteries and other gaming experiences. It owns very profitable business segments that in total generated an operating margin of 24% in the first half of 2023. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel