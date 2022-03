Why International Money Express Stock Is Soaring Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of International Money Express (NASDAQ: IMXI) were skyrocketing today after the company released fourth-quarter 2021 financial results that were better than expected. Investors were especially pleased that the money transfer company's earnings easily beat Wall Street's consensus estimate.The tech stock was up by 13% as of 10:35 a.m. ET. International Money Express, also called Intermex, reported non-GAAP (adjusted) earnings per share of $0.40 in the fourth quarter -- an increase of 33% year over year -- which easily outpaced analysts' consensus estimate of $0.27 per share.