26.03.2024 20:42:00
Why International Paper Stock Is Folding Today
International Paper (NYSE: IP) appears set to spark a bidding war for British rival DS Smith (LSE: SMDS), attempting to disrupt a planned deal between the target and London's Mondi (LSE: MNDI). Investors appear concerned IP might have to pay up, sending shares of the paper and packaging giant down 7% as of 3 p.m. ET.The paper and packaging industry is readjusting capacity and expectations now that a post-pandemic shipping surge is over -- and that means consolidation. Last year, Irish company Smurfit Kappa Group agreed to acquire WestRock for $11.2 billion, and earlier this month, Mondi made a $6.58 billion (or 373 pence per share) offer to acquire DS Smith.Now, apparently, IP wants in on the act. DS Smith said it's in talks with International Paper about a potential counteroffer that would reportedly value the target at between 400 pence and 420 pence per share.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
