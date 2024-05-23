|
Why International Paper Stock Is Gaining Today
Investors have sent shares of International Paper (NYSE: IP) higher in recent weeks on reports that the company has attracted the attention of a buyer. At least one Wall Street analyst sees reason to give the stock a look regardless of the merger and acquisition talk.Shares traded up 6% as of 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday after the company was upgraded at Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE: JEF).International Paper is a global leader in the paper and packaging industry, a sector that has been rocked by consolidation in recent years. The company has not sat on the sidelines and is looking to buy British paper supplier DS Smith. It is also reportedly a potential target for Brazil's Suzano.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
