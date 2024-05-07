|
07.05.2024 21:48:00
Why International Paper Stock Spiked Higher Today
Brazilian paper giant Suzano (NYSE: SUZ) has reportedly approached U.S. rival International Paper (NYSE: IP) about an all-cash $15 billion takeover. Shares of IP jumped 11.9% higher when the report surfaced, only to fall back to up 5% in the final hour of trading on Tuesday.There's been a wave of consolidation in the paper and packaging industry. Last year, Smurfit Kappa Group agreed to acquire WestRock for $11.2 billion, and Mondi and International Paper engaged in a bidding war for DS Smith.Suzano is apparently prepared to get into the act. Reuters reported that the company has approached International Paper about a potential deal with an offer that would represent a premium of about 14% over the company's Monday closing price. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu International Public Partnerships Ltdmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu International Public Partnerships Ltdmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|International Public Partnerships Ltd
|1,29
|-0,09%
|International Paper Co USD 4.00 Cum.Pref.Shs
|67,00
|-6,94%
|International Paper Co.
|36,04
|5,53%