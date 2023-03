Why Intra-Cellular Therapies Climbed Tuesday

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Intra-Cellular Therapeutics (NASDAQ: ITCI) were up 14.8% Tuesday morning after the healthcare company released top-line phase 3 trial information regarding its depression therapy, Caplyta (lumateperone). The drug, administered in a 42-milligram daily dose, met its primary endpoint of a reduction of symptoms on the Montgomery Asberg Depression Rating Scale (MADRS), the company said.The stock is down more than 12% over the past 12 months but up more than 2% so far in 2023.Intra-Cellular focuses on therapies to treat central nervous system disorders. The key in the study was Caplyta did well on patients with major depressive disorder (MDD) with mixed features, as well as bipolar depression with mixed features.