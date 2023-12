Why Intrepid Potash Stock Is Popping This Week

For the second day in a row, shares of fertilizer miner Intrepid Potash (NYSE: IPI) are scoring strong gains on Thursday -- up 19.7% through noon ET on top of a 4.3% gain yesterday.And here's the crazy thing: Intrepid Potash is not going up because of potash. It's going up because of lithium.This stock's rally began on Tuesday with an announcement by Intrepid Potash that it will partner with privately owned Pickering Energy Partners to exploit the value of the lithium in Intrepid 's mine in Wendover, Utah. Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel