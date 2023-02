Why Intuitive Machines Started Mooning and Then Plummeted Back to Earth This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) had a wild week of trading in its public market debut. Despite explosive gains on Wednesday's trading, the company closed out this week down 35% from the previous week's market close, according to S&P Global Market Intelligence.Intuitive Machines appears to have briefly gained meme stock status, attracting interest from retail and institutional investors looking to make a quick profit on a swing trade. Unfortunately, the company's stratospheric gains proved to be short lived, and the stock ended the week deep in the red. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading