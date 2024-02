Why Intuitive Machines Stock Keeps Going to the Moon

After surging in share price on news of a successful launch and trip toward the moon earlier this week, shares of tiny space stock Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) sold off in subsequent days. Investors held their breath and waited for word on whether the company's Nova-C lander would land successfully...or crash.And now, the news is out. Nova-C has landed on the moon -- and Intuitive Machines stock is rocketing, up an astounding 25.8% as of noon ET.Intuitive Machines' first Nova-C lander, dubbed "Odysseus," blasted off atop a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket just after midnight on Thursday last week. Almost precisely one week after its launch -- this Thursday evening -- Intuitive Machines was able to proudly announce:Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel