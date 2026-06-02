Intuitive Machine a Aktie

Intuitive Machine a für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A3D5BY / ISIN: US46125A1007

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02.06.2026 18:31:10

Why Intuitive Machines Stock Soared by Nearly 73% in May

Intuitive Machines (NASDAQ: LUNR) stock felt as if it had been lifted into orbit last month. The company's shares rose by nearly 73%, due to both internal and external factors. These included, but were not limited to, the surge of interest in space stocks due to the initial public offering (IPO) regulatory filing by the Elon Musk-led SpaceX. Even before the blast of free publicity generated by that filing, Intuitive was having a good May. On May 12, it announced via X (formerly Twitter) that it will participate in Andromeda, a huge program from the U.S. Space Force. Specifically, it is to design and implement cutting-edge space domain awareness (SDA) capabilities. These will be used to detect and track objects in geosynchronous orbit (i.e., orbit in sync with the Earth). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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