|
23.09.2022 00:47:00
Why Intuitive Surgical Investors Were Feeling the Pain Today
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) was the subject of some encouraging news delivered on Thursday, but investors still traded out of the stock. Shares of the robotic surgical-equipment maker fell by 2%, more than double the 0.8% decline of the S&P 500 index. That morning, Intuitive's business partner Luna Innovations (NASDAQ: LUNA) announced the two companies had signed a new supply contract. Luna, a developer of fiber-optic based technology, will provide photonic subsystems to Intuitive to be used in the latter's robotic surgical solutions. All told, the contract is worth $14.2 million. It wasn't clear how long it will be in force. In the announcement, Luna waxed enthusiastic about the deal and the business of its partner. "We are excited to expand our relationship with Intuitive Surgical and support its visionary leadership in improving human health and surgical outcomes," the company's CEO Scott Graeff was quoted as saying. "Luna is honored to help advance this leadership by supplying critical technologies over the years to come."Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Intuitive Surgical Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Intuitive Surgical Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Intuitive Surgical Inc
|196,28
|0,68%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerKursverluste halten an: Dow letztlich schwächer -- ATX und DAX gehen tiefrot ins Wochenende -- Asiatische Indizes schließen leichter - Kein Handel in Japan
Die US-Börsen gaben auch am letzten Handelstag der bereits äußerst verlustreichen Woche nach. Der heimische und der deutsche Aktienmarkt mussten zum Wochenausklang weitere Einbußen verkraften. Die wichtigsten Indizes in Fernost gaben am Freitag nach.