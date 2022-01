Why Intuitive Surgical Keeps Growing and Growing

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Medical device maker Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a great example of the adage "winners win" in the stock market. With its razor-and-blades model and Da Vinci robot, the company continues to grow, benefiting from an aging U.S. population and increased demand for elective surgeries.In this episode of "Beat and Raise" recorded on Jan. 20, Fool contributors Danny Vena and Brian Withers talk about Intuitive Surgical's fourth-quarter earnings report, and why the medical device maker is a good bet to continue putting up solid growth.Continue reading