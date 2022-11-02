|
Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Could Take Off
Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) is a big name in robotic-assisted surgery. The company's da Vinci surgical systems can make surgery more efficient and help surgeons perform complex operations. But that's an industry that's still in its early growth stages, and that isn't helping the stock right now, especially given its elevated valuation.Shares of Intuitive have fallen nearly 32% this year, while the S&P 500 has declined by just 18%. But investors shouldn't be discouraged by the stock's recent slide, as the business remains in solid shape and improving conditions in the healthcare industry should improve its prospects.Here's a closer look at why the stock could make for an underrated buy right now.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
