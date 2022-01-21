|
21.01.2022 20:07:32
Why Intuitive Surgical Stock Just Dropped
Shares of Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ: ISRG) stock slumped in Friday trading, down 7.2% as of 1:15 p.m. ET, despite the robotic surgery specialist having edged out consensus targets for both sales and earnings in its report last night.Heading into the fourth quarter of 2021, analysts had forecast that Intuitive Surgical would earn $1.28 per share on sales of $1.52 billion. In fact, the company earned $1.30 per share and its sales were $1.55 billion -- but investors sold it off anyway. Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading
