Why Investing During This Bear Market Could Be the Best Decision You Make

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Are you worried about investing in the stock market? By waiting on the sidelines, you could be missing out on some golden opportunities. Buying while stock prices are depressed can result in some incredible gains and years from now it may end up being the best decision you made. A couple of growth stocks that can give you varying degrees of risks and opportunities today are Microsoft (NASDAQ: MSFT) and Curaleaf Holdings (OTC: CURLF).Investing in big tech can be one of the safer options for investors. Microsoft isn't going anywhere and is likely to be a strong investment to hang on to for decades. From its cloud business Azure to its Office suite of products, it provides essential products and services for the business world.Although the company technically missed analyst expectations in its fiscal fourth-quarter results (for the period ended June 30), it still reported a net income of $16.7 billion that rose 2% year over year. Also, its revenue totaled $51.9 billion and grew by 12%. Continue reading