|
12.04.2023 19:17:00
Why Investors Are Hating These 2 Nasdaq Stocks Wednesday
2023 has been a good year for the Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX: ^IXIC) so far, with the index having recovered a significant portion of its 2022 losses. However, it still has a long way to go before it can reach all-time highs once again. Unfortunately, the Nasdaq wasn't able to hold onto early gains on Wednesday, losing about a third of a percent shortly before noon ET.A couple of Nasdaq stocks saw particularly sharp declines Wednesday morning that stemmed from bad news in their respective businesses. American Airlines Group (NASDAQ: AAL) warned that its first-quarter financial results likely wouldn't be as strong as most had hoped, while stock analysts noted some negative trends for connected fitness equipment provider Peloton Interactive (NASDAQ: PTON) that weighed heavily on the stock.Shares of American Airlines Group were down 9% at midday. The airline posted an update on its first-quarter financial results that compared reasonably well to its previous expectations but nevertheless left investors wanting more.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Nasdaq Incmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Nasdaq Incmehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Erfolgreich hinzugefügt! Zu Portfolio/Watchlist wechseln.
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Nasdaq Inc
|49,54
|-0,08%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerFed-Protokoll und US-Inflationsdaten im Fokus: US-Indizes zum Handelsende mit Verlusten -- ATX schließt im Minus -- DAX schließt höher
Der heimische beendet den dritten Handelstag der Woche schwächer. Der deutsche Aktienmarkt geht mit Gewinnen in den Feierabend. Die US-Börsen zeigten sich zur Wochenmitte letztlich tiefer. An den Börsen in Fernost ging es am Mittwoch überwiegend nach oben.