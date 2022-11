Why Investors Are Running Out of Hope for Beyond Meat Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

With its share price down 79% year to date, Beyond Meat (NASDAQ: BYND) has clearly been a victim of 2022's bear market. While demand for plant-based meats is growing at a good clip, the company's lack of product differentiation may be preventing it from achieving the growth and margins it needs. Here's why I think it's time to sell the stock. Analysts at market research company Facts and Factors have forecast that through 2028, the global market for plant-based meats will grow at a compound annual rate of 15% to $15.8 billion, due in part to people's increasing health consciousness and concerns about animal welfare. But even though it's a well-recognized brand in its niche, Beyond Meat has been reporting lackluster performance. Continue reading