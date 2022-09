Why Investors Found Apple Stock Tempting Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Most investors are cool on tech stocks these days, but enough of them warmed to Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Tuesday to give an encouraging little rise to its share price. Thanks to some news about its global operations and positive comments from an analyst, the company's stock closed nearly 2% higher on the day, in contrast to the over 1% decline of the S&P 500 index. In an official company blog post, Apple revealed that will soon start raising prices in its App Store for certain regions and countries. These include all countries that use the euro as a currency, plus a clutch of other large and small markets in Europe, Asia, and South America. Non-eurozone countries that will see increases include Egypt, Chile, Japan, and South Korea. The hikes will start to take effect on Wednesday, Oct. 5, Apple said.Continue reading