Lennar Aktie
WKN: 851022 / ISIN: US5260571048
|
12.01.2026 00:27:37
Why Investors Froze out Lennar Stock in December
Homebuilder Lennar (NYSE: LEN) couldn't build any gains for its shareholders as 2025 came to an end. Its share price fell by almost 22% across December due to two major factors -- continued weakness in U.S. homebuilding and quarterly results that missed the bottom line.Of the pair, by far the more impactful was Lennar's fiscal fourth quarter and full-year 2025 earnings release. This was published on Dec. 16, and revealed that the company's revenue for the quarter slid by 6% year-over-year to just under $9.4 billion. Worse, its net income not in accordance with generally accepted accounting principles (GAAP) cratered by 53% to $514 ($2.03 per share). Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Lennar Corp.
|
09.01.26
|Gute Stimmung in New York: S&P 500 schlussendlich im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26
|Börse New York: S&P 500 am Nachmittag in der Gewinnzone (finanzen.at)
|
09.01.26