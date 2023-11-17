|
17.11.2023 18:33:01
Why Investors Hit the Brakes on Fisker Stock on Thursday
The bad news just keeps coming for high-end electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (NYSE: FSR). On Thursday, an analyst cut his price target on the stock by 25%, spurring yet another sell-off of the struggling company's shares. They fell a steep 14%, on a day when the S&P 500 landed in positive territory by inching up 0.1%.The person wielding the scissors was influential veteran auto sector analyst Adam Jonas of Morgan Stanley. Before market open on Thursday, Jonas reduced his Fisker price target to $3 per share from the preceding $4. He maintained his underweight (i.e., sell) recommendation as he did so. Jonas has been a confirmed Fisker bear since nearly the beginning of this year. In late January, he downgraded his recommendation on the stock from equal weight (hold) to the current designation.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
