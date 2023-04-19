|
19.04.2023 23:48:00
Why Investors Hit the Brakes on Fisker Stock Today
In a race to the bottom, the smaller entrants often get left behind. That was the dynamic behind the nearly 2% decline of Fisker (NYSE: FSR), a maker of electric vehicles (EVs) on Wednesday. That fall wasn't in line with the basically flat performance of the S&P 500 index on the day. That morning, the behemoth and trendsetter of the EV industry, Tesla (NASDAQ: TSLA), announced its latest in a series of price cuts.The company is reducing the price of its Model Y long range and performance versions by $3,000 apiece. It's also slicing the cost of its rear-wheel drive Model 3 by $2,000. This marks the sixth -- yes, the sixth -- time this young year it has adjusted its prices downward. Continue reading
