|
24.07.2024 13:00:00
Why Investors Love Coca-Cola Stock in 5 Simple Charts
Coca-Cola (NYSE: KO) is often considered an evergreen stock for long-term investors. It's one of the largest soda makers in the world, and it also sells a wide range of non-carbonated beverages like fruit juice, tea, bottled water, and sports drinks.Over the past 40 years, Coca-Cola generated a whopping total return (which includes its reinvested dividends) of 13,220%. It's also been one of Warren Buffett's top holdings for Berkshire Hathaway since 1988. So today, I'll explain why investors still love Coca-Cola with five simple charts.Image source: Getty Images.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
