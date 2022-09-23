|
23.09.2022 19:28:03
Why Investors Pumped the Brakes on Gogoro's Stock This Week
After racing more than 11% higher from the start of September through the end of last week, shares of Gogoro (NASDAQ: GGR) appear to have run out of charge. On Tuesday, a JPMorgan analyst initiated coverage of the provider of battery-swapping solutions with a bearish view, and investors are taking note.As of 11:33 a.m. ET Friday, shares of Gogoro were down by 14.4% from where they ended last Friday's trading session, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence.In his initial note on Gogoro, JPMorgan's Bill Lin assigned it an underweight rating and put a price target of $4.30 on the stock. Based on Monday's closing price of $5.26, that price target implies a downside of 18.3%. Continue reading
