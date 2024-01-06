|
06.01.2024 00:29:55
Why Investors Punished Fisker Stock on Friday
An article about Fisker (NYSE: FSR) published after market hours Thursday on an influential online tech news site caused quite a stir among investors at the end of the week. As a result, the electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer's share price took a nearly 9% hit on Friday, during a session in which the S&P 500 index inched up by 0.2%.Citing internal company documents that it had been provided by an unnamed source, TechCrunch said that Fisker continues to fall well short of the 300 vehicle-per-day delivery goal set by founder and CEO Henrik Fisker. That's the company's aim for global deliveries. Its goal for the North American market is sales of between 100 and 200 Ocean SUVs a day. The documents seen by TechCrunch, however, indicate that in December, Fisker frequently sold only one to two dozen EVs per day in North America.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!