Why Investors Should Be Bearish on Fastly for 2022

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

It's been a rocky road for cloud computing stock Fastly (NYSE: FSLY) in recent quarters, and there may be more hurdles ahead. In this segment of Backstage Pass, recorded on Dec. 22, 2021, Fool contributor and Fastly investor Danny Vena shares with fellow Fool Rachel Warren why he's feeling bearish on the company's prospects in the new year. Continue reading