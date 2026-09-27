Strategy Aktie
WKN: 722713 / ISIN: US5949724083
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27.09.2026 16:45:00
Why Investors Should Be Bullish on Meta Platforms and Its AI Strategy
It wasn't that long ago that Meta Platforms (NASDAQ: META) founder and CEO Mark Zuckerberg recognized his company's artificial intelligence strategy was falling well short of where it needed to be. Immense spending and a lackluster Llama 4 model were the catalyst for Meta to reinvent itself and its approach to AI development.
Zuckerberg then hired wunderkind Alexandr Wang in mid-2025 to run Meta Superintelligence Labs. Since then, the company has not only caught up in the AI race, but may have pulled ahead this week. The 27-year-old Wang is proving to be a smart bet who will keep Meta at the forefront of AI model development. This past spring, Meta launched Muse Spark and has been rapidly releasing updates since.
This month, Meta released a personal agent called Muse, which quickly gained traction online and shot up to No. 1 in Apple's app store. The Muse agent is supposed to be extremely easy to use, even for the most nontechnical among us. The goal is for the personal agent to help with everyday tasks such as sending emails and booking travel.
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