Why Investors Should Be Excited About Shopify Despite Iffy Numbers

The expansion of the Shopify (NYSE: SHOP) Fulfillment Network is reason enough to keep investors' attention. In this clip from "3 Minute Stocks Updates" on Motley Fool Live, recorded on March 2, Motley Fool contributors Brian Withers and Toby Bordelon discuss how the e-commerce giant might be shifting its model and emulating Amazon (NASDAQ: AMZN) in a way, in terms of operating its own logistics network and merchant fulfillment.Brian Withers: Moving on to Shopify, ticker symbol S-H-O-P. By now, you've seen the Shopify results and the market reaction. Market wasn't really thrilled. Top line grew 41% year-over-year, which honestly to me is pretty darn awesome. But, that's slowed since the previous quarter of 46% year-over-year growth. And the last Q4 of 96, so growth is slowing overall. The outlook and the increased spending that management talked about didn't help at all. In 2021, the full-year was 57% growth and the company said in the coming year, 2022, it was going to grow slower than that but faster than the overall e-commerce market. What's growth going to be next year? Management left it a little bit up in the air. This left investors with a bit of a sour taste in their mouth. But given all that, there is something that I'm really excited about from the quarter that you may have missed. President Harley Finkelstein gave an update on the Shopify Fulfillment Network and he said, "We're consolidating our network into larger facilities. We'll operate more of them ourselves, we'll unify the warehouse management software that we've been building and testing over the past 18 months. We expect that these changes will enable us to deliver packages in two days or less to more than 90% of the U.S. population while minimizing inventory for Shopify Fulfillment Network customers." I want to show you a quick little video. It's only a minute to show you a little bit about what the Shopify Fulfillment Network is all about, so here we go.