Why Investors Should Be Excited About Warner Bros. Discovery's "Messy Year" Ahead

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Warner Bros . Discovery (NASDAQ: WBD) declined over 10% as investors digested the commentary from its first-quarter earnings call. The call covered the period between Jan. 1 and March 31, so the results precede the merger with WarnerMedia (formerly a unit of AT&T (NYSE: T)) which was officially completed on April 8. On a day when stocks fell across the board, the market was rattled by the company's lowered 2022 profit guidance as well as management's commentary that the year will be a "messy." But this is also where opportunity lies. Here's why investors have cause for optimism.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading