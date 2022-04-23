|
23.04.2022 15:00:00
Why Investors Should Buy Mattel After Hasbro's Disappointing Numbers
The toys and games industry has been growing for a number of years. Projections for the sector's growth should lead to good returns for investors, especially since toy stocks are modestly valued right now. But which toy stock should you buy?Hasbro (NASDAQ: HAS), the maker of Transformers and G.I. Joe, has significantly outperformed Mattel (NASDAQ: MAT) in recent years. A $10,000 investment in Hasbro 10 years ago would be worth $33,000 today with dividends reinvested. The same investment in Mattel would be worth $9,350. Obviously, Hasbro looks like the better stock to own, but it's not that simple.Mattel is not the same company it was a few years ago. New management has significantly improved growth on the top and bottom lines, and the maker of Barbie and Hot Wheels is only getting started.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!