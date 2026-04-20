Caribbean Holdings International Aktie
ISIN: US1444561005
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20.04.2026 13:59:00
Why Investors Should Consider Climbing On Board Royal Caribbean
Royal Caribbean's (NYSE: RCL) stock has been sailing over the past 12 months, up nearly 50%. The cruise line has become one of the most compelling growth stories in the consumer discretionary sector. Yes, cruises are cyclical, but Royal Caribbean has positioned itself for long-term success. As the cruise line's next earnings report date approaches at the end of April, investors should consider climbing aboard.First and foremost, 2025 was a solid year for Royal Caribbean, as its stock rose nearly 21%, outpacing the S&P 500. The company's full-year 2025 net income was up an impressive 32% year over year, and the company reported that two-thirds of its 2026 capacity was already booked. This is a record-setting pace for the vacation experience provider. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
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