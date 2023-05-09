|
09.05.2023 13:52:00
Why Investors Should Keep an Eye on These 3 AI Start-Ups, Including UiPath and C3.ai
Tech stocks might not be the high-flying stars they used to be, but there's one corner of the industry that's burning white-hot with investors right now -- artificial intelligence (AI).Since the sudden and sharp rise of ChatGPT, the market has been eager to get its collective money-making hands on good AI stocks. Yet it's early days for AI as a stand-alone business, and investors have to be careful. With that in mind, here's a look at three of the most promising publicly traded AI companies -- C3.ai (NYSE: AI), UiPath (NYSE: PATH), and Schrödinger (NASDAQ: SDGR). C3.ai concentrates on providing AI applications and software solutions to enterprise (corporate) clients. These can be utilized for a range of different functions, including trend forecasting and risk assessment. Continue reading
