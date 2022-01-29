|
29.01.2022 14:15:00
Why Investors Should Look Past the Noise in SMART Global Holdings' Q1 Earnings Report
SMART Global Holdings (NASDAQ: SGH) tumbled on its first-quarter earnings report on Jan. 4, and the stock has continued to slide since then.Like many manufacturers, the company has faced supply chain challenges and is spending to ramp up production. In this episode of "Beat and Raise," recorded on Jan. 20, Fool contributors Brian Withers and Ryan Henderson discuss why this tech stock may be being excessively punished for investing in the business.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
