19.04.2023 16:35:00

Why Investors Should Love Apple Stock

For some investors, iPhone sales trends and rumored upcoming product launches may be the first things that come to mind when considering investing in Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) stock. But there are two things that are arguably even more important to an investment thesis in the company: its war chest of cash and its incredible cash flow. These two items -- one from Apple's balance sheet and the other from its cash flow statement, give investors two good reasons to be bullish on the tech giant's shares.Sure, Apple's products and services, its loyal customer base, and its powerful brand are critical to the investment thesis for the tech stock. But what sets this stock apart from many others is its exceptional financial health. Apple's pristine balance sheet and its meaty cash flow are downright mind-boggling.Just how much cash does Apple have? At the end of its fiscal first quarter, the iPhone maker had a whopping $165 billion of cash, cash equivalents, and marketable securities. Subtracting its long-term debt, the company had a net cash position of $54 billion. Believe it or not, many companies in the S&P 500 sport more debt than cash. Indeed, it's generally considered healthy for a company to run its business with a net debt-to-earnings ratio of three or less. That means that a company's debt can exceed cash and cash equivalents to the point that the net debt is up equal to three times a company's annual net income and still be considered to have a solid balance sheet. Yet Apple doesn't even have a net debt position. It has a net cash position.Continue reading
19.04.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.
13.04.23 Apple Outperform Credit Suisse Group
03.04.23 Apple Buy UBS AG
07.03.23 Apple Buy UBS AG
01.03.23 Apple Overweight JP Morgan Chase & Co.

