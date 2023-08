Why Investors Should Treat the Q2 Report as an Opportunity to Buy Block Stock

Block (NYSE: SQ) shares plunged a day after the release of its second-quarter 2023 numbers on August 3. Although this fintech company, which owns the Square ecosystem and Cash App, posted strong growth numbers and raised its outlook, some indications pointed to slowing growth in third quarter.Nonetheless, upon a closer examination of all the numbers, the positives appear to outweigh the negatives. With a lower stock price adding an extra incentive, this should give investors all the more reason to add shares of the Square parent.To properly assess the latest results, we need to adjust for the fact that Block buys the Bitcoin cryptocurrency for users to trade. This forces the company to treat Bitcoin sales volumes as revenue. For that reason, the gross profit, which subtracts Bitcoin costs, better reflects the true state of Block's revenue.Continue reading Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool Zum vollständigen Artikel