Why Investors Shouldn't Push the Panic Button on This Promising Growth Stock

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

In a fragile market like the one that exists now, it doesn't take much for shares of a company to crash on bad news. The marijuana sector is especially vulnerable given that there has not been any significant movement in legalizing cannabis in the U.S. over the past year.One stock that has been struggling badly of late is Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE: SMG). Although its business involves more just cannabis, that is a big part of its growth. But unfortunately, that's been an area of weakness since the company provided some disappointing guidance. Despite the troubling news, however, investors shouldn't rush to sell the stock.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading