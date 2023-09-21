|
21.09.2023 23:25:00
Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Auto Industry Stocks Today
The strike called by the United Auto Workers (UAW) looks set to expand, and that's hardly good news for any business anywhere near the vehicle industry. Investors are clearly worried about the damaging effects of a wider shutdown throughout the sector. As a result, on Thursday stocks in various auto segments were hit with gloomy sentiment.These included next-generation electric vehicle (EV) maker Fisker (NYSE: FSR), which fell by over 2% on the day, battery maker QuantumScape (NYSE: QS), and LiDAR specialist Innoviz Technologies (NASDAQ: INVZ), with declines of 5% and nearly 6%, respectively.The UAW and representatives from the U.S. auto industry's "Big Three" -- General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis -- held talks on the stoppage Thursday. As of late afternoon, though, it didn't seem as if there'd be any breakthrough to report. Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
