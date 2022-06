Why Investors Slammed the Brakes on Avis Stock Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A prominent investment bank shaved its price target on Avis Budget Group's (NASDAQ: CAR) stock on Wednesday morning, and the market reacted by bailing out of the shares. The vehicle rental giant closed the session more than 5% lower as a result. Morgan Stanley (NYSE: MS) analyst Adam Jonas now has a slightly dimmer view of the prospects for Avis. The prognosticator cut his price target to $156 per share from his previous $168. Perhaps more crucially, he's maintaining his underweight (i.e., sell) recommendation. Jonas is most concerned with pricing, which he expects will probably revert to the long-term average for rental agencies. According to his estimates, the average price Avis will be able to charge customers is $60 per day, down notably from the current figure of $73.Continue reading