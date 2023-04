Why Investors Slammed the Phone Down on Nokia This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

A disappointing quarter and a series of analyst price-target cuts brought down Nokia 's (NYSE: NOK) stock this week. The Finnish telecom, which once upon a time was the titan of the wireless telephony world, saw its share price wither by almost 14% over those days, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. For its first quarter, Nokia reported that its net sales totaled just under 5.86 billion euros ($6.42 billion), which was 10% higher on a year-over-year basis. Net income went in the opposite direction, falling by 18% to 342 million euros ($375 million), or 0.06 euros ($0.07) per share.Neither headline figure met analyst expectations. On average, the prognosticators following the stock were modeling 6.22 billion euros ($6.81 billion) on the top line and 0.08 euros ($0.09) per share for net income.Continue reading