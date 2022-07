Why Investors Went Dark on Solar Stocks Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Some years ago, solar stocks were -- pardon the pun -- very hot with investors. That was then and this is now, however. After a new and bearish analysis was published on the sector on Wednesday, the share prices of a clutch of solar operators promptly dropped. For example, SunPower (NASDAQ: SPWR) closed the day nearly 11% lower, while Sunrun (NASDAQ: RUN) took a more than 6% hit. The new bear on the scene is one of the "big four" U.S. banks, Wells Fargo. Its analyst Michael Blum initiated coverage on a quartet of solar stocks. In addition to SunPower and Sunrun, he is also now tracking Sunnova Energy and backup-power specialist Generac Holdings.Blum isn't enthusiastic about the sector at all, at least in the short-to-medium term. In a new research note, he said that his outlook for it is neutral to negative. Reasons for this include what he believes to be a lack of support from federal government energy policy (including a lack of clarity on the role of solar in the proposed Build Back Better economic and infrastructure bill), supply chain difficulties, and the effects of inflation.Continue reading