|
08.09.2023 14:19:18
Why Investors Were Bugged About Rollins Stock This Week
Pest control specialist Rollins (NYSE: ROL) was not having a good week on the stock market. According to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence, as of early Friday morning the company's share price had weakened by over 9% week to date. The announcement of a share sale was a key reason for the decline.On Wednesday, Rollins revealed that its top institutional shareholder, LOR, would be divesting $1.35 billion worth of the company's common stock in a public offering. The following day, it said the issue's price would be $35 per share, which was well lower than the nearly $40 level the stock traded for at the beginning of the week. The offering's underwriters, led by Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley, have been granted a 30-day option to buy up to a combined $202.5 million worth of additional stock.Continue readingWeiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei MotleyFool
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Rollins IncShsmehr Nachrichten
|
07.09.23
|S&P 500-Wert Rollins-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Rollins-Investment eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
31.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Rollins-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Rollins-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
24.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Rollins-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Rollins eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
17.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Rollins-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Rollins-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)
|
10.08.23
|S&P 500-Titel Rollins-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Investment in Rollins eingefahren (finanzen.at)
|
03.08.23
|S&P 500-Papier Rollins-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Rollins-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
27.07.23
|S&P 500-Papier Rollins-Aktie: So viel hätten Anleger an einem frühen Rollins-Investment verdient (finanzen.at)
|
20.07.23
|S&P 500-Titel Rollins-Aktie: So viel Gewinn hätte ein frühes Rollins-Investment abgeworfen (finanzen.at)