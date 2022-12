Why Investors Were High on These 2 Marijuana Stocks Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Not typically accustomed to positive news about their sector, marijuana stock investors had good occasion to celebrate on Friday.Not only did President Biden sign the nation's first marijuana reform bill into law, a stock analyst also initiated coverage of top American marijuana stocks -- led by Green Thumb Industries (OTC: GTBIF) and Curaleaf (OTC: CURLF) -- with a very bullish research note. As a consequence, Green Thumb's stock price rose by nearly 7% on the day, while Curaleaf's improved by over 3%.Biden's signature now graces the Medical Marijuana and Cannabidiol Research Expansion Act, a bipartisan piece of legislation that provides easier access to researchers studying the namesake plant. Continue reading