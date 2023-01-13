|
13.01.2023 05:17:42
Why Investors Were Quacking so Hard About Duck Creek Technologies This Week
Duck Creek Technologies (NASDAQ: DCT) stood out this week even within the resurgent tech sector. That was hardly a surprise, as the company has signed a deal to go private in a lucrative buyout deal. News of the arrangement shot the share price well higher; Thursday evening, it was up a whopping 47% week-to-date, according to data compiled by S&P Global Market Intelligence.Duck Creek had quite the announcement to begin the week. On Monday, the company revealed that it had entered into an agreement to be purchased by Vista Equity Partners for $19 per share -- a 46% premium to its closing stock price the previous Friday (hence the corresponding movement upwards following the announcement). The transaction will be effected entirely in cash, and is valued at roughly $2.6 billion. Continue reading
