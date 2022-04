Why Investors Weren't High on Charlotte's Web Stock Today

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Charlotte's Web Holdings (OTC: CWBHF) stock had a Tuesday to forget. The cannabidiol (CBD) products specialist saw its shares close the day more than 4% lower, despite the fact that it effected not one but two C-suite transitions.The upper managerial ranks at Charlotte's Web will look quite different in the very near future. Tuesday morning, the company announced that it had appointed a new CFO and COO, both of whom are internal hires.Image source: Getty Images.Continue reading