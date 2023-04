Why Investors Will Be Watching Netflix Stock Next Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

As earnings season unfolds, bank earnings are the highlight this week. Wall Street will get a better glimpse into how the recent failure of SVB Financial's Silicon Valley Bank and a bank run at some other regional banks impacted the broader financial sector.But Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) may take center stage next week. The company is reporting earnings on April 18, and investors will be looking to see if the streaming-TV giant's financial results highlight stronger growth rates.Many growth stocks, like Netflix, with businesses that benefited from increased internet usage during the COVID-19 pandemic, recently have seen their growth rates fall dramatically. There are several general reasons for this, including tough year-over-year comparisons, a return to in-person work, a rebound in travel, and revenue "hangovers" from a recent pull-forward in demand as people were spending more time at home. But investors are likely hoping these dragging factors on growth stocks are finally starting to fade into the rearview mirror, giving some of them stronger growth rates this year.