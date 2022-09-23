|
23.09.2022 20:35:00
Why Invitae Corporation Sank as Much as 25.5% This Week
Shares of Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) sank as much as 25.5% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Even though the company put out a potentially positive press release, the stock plummeted likely due to a fallout from a recent short squeeze, broad market movements, and a dislike for unprofitable companies in the current market environment. This week, Invitae put out a press release highlighting the insights Praxis Precision Medicines was getting from Invitae's Citizen platform. The platform enables companies to get medical history data rapidly when running clinical trials, which will hopefully improve drug-making capabilities. Praxis will potentially become a longtime customer of Invitae because of this. When the news was released, Invitae's stock shot up for a brief period on Wednesday. But that jump did not last. Even though there was some potentially positive news, Invitae's stock plummeted this week for multiple reasons. First, the stock has a high short interest estimated at 17.2%, which means a lot of short sellers are borrowing and selling outstanding shares. This high short interest likely drove a short squeeze on Invitae's stock back in August when shares shot up around 250%. As market participants rationalized, Invitae's share price has come back down to earth, driving the stock lower.Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Invitae Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
23.09.22
|Why Invitae Corporation Sank as Much as 25.5% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
21.09.22
|Why Invitae Stock Is Jumping Today (MotleyFool)
|
14.09.22
|Why Shares of Invitae Dropped 13% on Tuesday (MotleyFool)
|
27.08.22
|Is It Too Late to Buy Invitae Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
21.08.22
|Is There Any Hope for Invitae Stock? (MotleyFool)
|
20.08.22
|Is Invitae a Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
14.08.22
|Invitae Stock Soars 277% in a Day: Time to Buy? (MotleyFool)
|
13.08.22
|Is Soaring Invitae Stock a Smart Buy Now? (MotleyFool)