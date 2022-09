Why Invitae Corporation Sank as Much as 25.5% This Week

Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"

Shares of Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) sank as much as 25.5% this week, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. Even though the company put out a potentially positive press release, the stock plummeted likely due to a fallout from a recent short squeeze, broad market movements, and a dislike for unprofitable companies in the current market environment. This week, Invitae put out a press release highlighting the insights Praxis Precision Medicines was getting from Invitae's Citizen platform. The platform enables companies to get medical history data rapidly when running clinical trials, which will hopefully improve drug-making capabilities. Praxis will potentially become a longtime customer of Invitae because of this. When the news was released, Invitae's stock shot up for a brief period on Wednesday. But that jump did not last. Even though there was some potentially positive news, Invitae's stock plummeted this week for multiple reasons. First, the stock has a high short interest estimated at 17.2%, which means a lot of short sellers are borrowing and selling outstanding shares. This high short interest likely drove a short squeeze on Invitae's stock back in August when shares shot up around 250%. As market participants rationalized, Invitae's share price has come back down to earth, driving the stock lower.Continue reading