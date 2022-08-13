|
13.08.2022 04:02:31
Why Invitae Corporation Stock Jumped 23% This Week
Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA), which specializes in medical genetic testing, saw its shares climb as high as 23% this week, according to data from S&P Global Intelligence. The stock closed at $2.30 last Friday, then opened on Monday at $2.37. It hit is weekly high at $9 on Wednesday before falling a bit to close the week. The stock has been volatile with a 52-week low of $1.83 and a high of $32.93. The stock is down more than 64% so far this year.The company's second-quarter numbers belied expectations and the stock jumped. The company released its report after the market closed on Tuesday. Invitae reported revenue of $136.6 million, up 17.5% year over year, though the company had a net loss of $2.5 billion, or a loss of $10.87 in earnings per share (EPS) compared to net income of $133.8 million or EPS of $0.66, in the second quarter of 2021.The company reiterated its guidance to say it expected low double-digit growth this year in revenue over 2021. Continue reading
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Weiter zum vollständigen Artikel bei "MotleyFool"
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Invitae Corpmehr Nachrichten
|
11:31
|Is Soaring Invitae Stock a Smart Buy Now? (MotleyFool)
|
04:02
|Why Invitae Corporation Stock Jumped 23% This Week (MotleyFool)
|
11.08.22
|Why Invitae Stock Is Crashing Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.08.22
|Why Invitae Stock Is Skyrocketing Today (MotleyFool)
|
10.08.22
|Invitae (NVTA) Q2 2022 Earnings Call Transcript (MotleyFool)
|
08.08.22
|Ausblick: Invitae öffnet die Bücher zum abgelaufenen Quartal (finanzen.net)
|
30.07.22
|Why Invitae Health Stock Plummeted This Week (MotleyFool)